King, Hobert James 86, a retired Cessna foreman, passed away on April 4, 2020. Hobert was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed bow hunting. His greatest pleasures were traveling and spending time with his family. He loved working on engines, tinkering, and doing anything mechanical. It was often said he could fix anything. Hobert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Dena Lee King, parents, Hubert and Madeline (Kelley) King, twin brother Hubert Jr., and sister Betty Miller. He is survived by his daughters Sherry (Kim) Hulstine, Donna (Eddie) Mauldin, Marianne (Gary) Cook, and Renae Dixon, as well as his devoted service dog and companion, Marshmallow, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. A private service will be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020