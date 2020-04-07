Hobert James King

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hobert James King.
Service Information
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Notice
Send Flowers

King, Hobert James 86, a retired Cessna foreman, passed away on April 4, 2020. Hobert was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed bow hunting. His greatest pleasures were traveling and spending time with his family. He loved working on engines, tinkering, and doing anything mechanical. It was often said he could fix anything. Hobert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Dena Lee King, parents, Hubert and Madeline (Kelley) King, twin brother Hubert Jr., and sister Betty Miller. He is survived by his daughters Sherry (Kim) Hulstine, Donna (Eddie) Mauldin, Marianne (Gary) Cook, and Renae Dixon, as well as his devoted service dog and companion, Marshmallow, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. A private service will be held.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.