Miller, Holliday L. 79, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born January 7, 1941 to Opha and Gathel (Gregory) Miller in Webster Springs, WV. Holliday was a Vietnam Era Army Veteran. He worked as the lead cook at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. Holliday enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family. He cherished his hunting trips in West Virginia with his brother and dad. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue Miller; and siblings, Paul Miller and Naomi Mayes. Holliday is survived by his daughters, Sherri Miller and Debra (Mike) Young; brother, Kermit "Creed" Miller; grandchildren, Ashley, Lisa, Derek, David, Darren, and Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Jayce, Macy, Blayne, Isabella, Skylar, and Novaleigh. A private family service will take place with interment following at Douglass Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020
