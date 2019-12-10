Hollis D. Prilliman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hollis D. Prilliman.
Service Information
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS
67031
(620)-456-2226
Notice
Send Flowers

CONWAY SPRINGS-Prilliman, Hollis D. 79, retired Cessna Aircraft stock control clerk, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Conway Springs Cemetery. Preceded in death by parents: Berle and Amelia (Hladik) Prilliman, brother Gary Prilliman. Survived by sons: Wade (Kathryn) Prilliman of Wichita; Robert (Sharmoan) Prilliman of Park City; brothers: Larry (Marolynn) Prilliman of Plano, TX; Lowell (Marilyn) Prilliman of Augusta; sister-in-law Karel Prilliman of Conway Springs; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial: CS Friendship Meals. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.