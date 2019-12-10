CONWAY SPRINGS-Prilliman, Hollis D. 79, retired Cessna Aircraft stock control clerk, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Graveside Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Conway Springs Cemetery. Preceded in death by parents: Berle and Amelia (Hladik) Prilliman, brother Gary Prilliman. Survived by sons: Wade (Kathryn) Prilliman of Wichita; Robert (Sharmoan) Prilliman of Park City; brothers: Larry (Marolynn) Prilliman of Plano, TX; Lowell (Marilyn) Prilliman of Augusta; sister-in-law Karel Prilliman of Conway Springs; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial: CS Friendship Meals. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 10, 2019