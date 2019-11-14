White, Holly Anna 57, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Holly was born on December 25, 1961, in Wichita, Kansas, to Jolly and Hazel White. A lifelong Wichita resident, Holly was the eldest of three children. She attended Goddard High School and graduated from Wichita State University with a bachelor's degree in nursing. For 35 years Holly was a skilled and dedicated registered nurse and case manager at St. Francis and Via Christi Hospitals, caring for her patients with good cheer and a sense of compassion that was admired by her family, friends and colleagues. Holly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Chester and Prudence White, James and Mary Sturgeon, and by her parents, Jolly and Hazel White. She is survived by her brother, Lee (Jamie) White; sister, Nancy (Bill) Wempe; nieces, Megan (David) Annett, Madison and Grace Wempe, and nephews, Jordan White and Zachary Wempe. A long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Wichita, Holly was a beloved daughter, sister, niece and cousin and was adored by her three nieces and two nephews. Holly will be greatly missed by her family and many friends who are comforted by the memory of Holly's deep faith, heart of gold and life well lived. Funeral service is 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16 at First United Methodist Church in Wichita. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the Attica Cemetery, Attica, KS. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, both in Wichita. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019