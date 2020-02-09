Morgan, Homer Born Dec. 27, 1938 in Greenwich, Kansas, passed away Sun. morning, Feb. 2, 2020. As a young man, Homer was a rifleman in the U.S. Army and later became a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite of FreeMasonry, S.J., U.S.A. Homer was a business man like no other, always wheelin' and dealin'. Besides owning several commercial properties, Homer owned Automatic Music and Vending. His hobbies included traveling and fishing, but his passion was work and family. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Lela Morgan; brother, Russell "Linn" Morgan; sister, Mederise Jantz (John Jantz). Survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara Morgan of Wichita; sister, Reaceil Morgan of Wichita; daughters, Shelly Morgan of Seattle, Holly Peters of Andover; step-daughters, Robyn (Mike) Marrero, Brooke (Curt) Wheeler, Shana (Rick) Florez, all of Wichita. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing: 2 to 4 p.m., Sun., Feb. 9 at Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m., Mon., Feb. 10 at Andover United Methodist Church. Interment following at Andover Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice of Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020