1/1
Howard "Silver" Bryant
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard "Silver" Bryant
June 23, 1943 - September 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - passed away on September 10, 2020. Born July 23, 1943 to Amos and Mary (Hayes) Bryant. He is preceded by his parents, wife Lois Bryant, daughter Kathy Omstead, and brother Eddie Bryant. He is survived by son Robert (Stacey) Bryant, daughter Tracy Crusinbery, daughter Windy Harris, son Eddy Bryant, daughter Jeanna Middleton, brothers Jim Bryant and Claude Kinser, sisters Phyllis Whittaker and Sandy Buttry, 21 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 7262 Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Visitation will be held 4-6pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service will be held 1pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved