Howard "Silver" Bryant
June 23, 1943 - September 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - passed away on September 10, 2020. Born July 23, 1943 to Amos and Mary (Hayes) Bryant. He is preceded by his parents, wife Lois Bryant, daughter Kathy Omstead, and brother Eddie Bryant. He is survived by son Robert (Stacey) Bryant, daughter Tracy Crusinbery, daughter Windy Harris, son Eddy Bryant, daughter Jeanna Middleton, brothers Jim Bryant and Claude Kinser, sisters Phyllis Whittaker and Sandy Buttry, 21 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society
, PO Box 7262 Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Visitation will be held 4-6pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service will be held 1pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209.