Baker, Howard C. "Pete" 95, loving husband, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away February 23, 2019. Pete worked for Dillons for over thirty years as store manager, followed by ten years as a purchasing agent and comptroller at the Wichita Club. He was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian where he was a dedicated servant for the Lord helping start the Food-pantry, working with the Economy Corner Program, and serving in numerous other ways. Pete was an active and supportive father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Colleen Alma Baker; and son, Dennis H. Baker. He is survived by his son, Robert (Jona) Baker of Wichita and daughter-in-law, Ginger Baker of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Ross (Amanda) Baker, Krista (Brian) Hutton, Lindsey (Christian) Brillantes, Collin Baker and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, Downing & Lahey Funeral Home-East. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, February 28 at Grace Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208. Share tributes online at:

