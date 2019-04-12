LYONS-Zwick, Howard E. 83, of Lyons, passed away April 10, 2019 at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Midland United Church of Christ, Sterling, with Pastor Matt Perkins officiating. Private family burial will be at Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present. Memorials may be given to Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019