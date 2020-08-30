Foust, Howard L. 83, born December 12th, 1936 in Fairfax, OK. Died August 27th, 2020. Survived by his wife, Barbara, 4 siblings, 7 children, 31 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. Visitation Monday, August 31st from 5-7 PM at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central. Services Tuesday, September 1st, 11AM, Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W. Douglas. Livestreaming for Covid-19 consideration on Youtube, "Howard Foust Funeral Service" For full obituary see Baker Funeral Home website.
