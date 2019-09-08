Hamilton, Howard L. 97, Retired Flightline Mechanic passed away on September 5, 2019. He was born in Peck, Kansas on February 22, 1922 to Joseph Benson Hamilton and Lottie Roll. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn; siblings, Murriel, Clara, Richard, Ralph, Glenn. Survived by his daughters: Mary Horn, Velva (Rodney) Ellenz, Bonnie (Charles) Beuning, all of Wichita; sisters, Beulah Watkins of Florida and Inez Savage of Tucson, AZ; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hillside Funeral Home West with family present from 4-7 p.m. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 First United Methodist Church, 330 N Broadway, Wichita 67202. Burial to follow with Military Honors at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019