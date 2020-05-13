Howard L. Koehn
1943 - 2020
AUGUSTA-Koehn, Howard L. 77, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home due to cancer complications. A private graveside service will be held at New Gottland Cemetery, McPherson, KS. Howard was born in McPherson, KS on January 3, 1943, to the late Bonnie (Gibson) and Lloyd Koehn. He was the transportation director at Pizza Hut Inc. for many years and he also owned Midwest Direct Freight. Howard enjoyed vegetable gardening, writing, and watching football. On March 7, 2003 he married Joyce Maish who survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Jeffrey Koehn (Randi) of Wichita, KS, Dan Koehn and (Valinda) of Overland Park, KS; daughter, Denette Sersland (Allan) of Leon, KS; step son, Don Maish (Jim Harlow) of Washington, DC; step daughter, Amy Maish (Drake Carlyle) of Toronto, Canada; grandchildren, Ashley Eichman (Adam), Hunter Sersland, Alex Andrews, Maddy Coulson, Archie Carlyle, and Wyatt Carlyle; great-grandchildren, Cole and Claire Eichman; brothers, Wayne Koehn (Mary), Ronald Koehn (Jana), Raydean Koehn (Jana); sister, Marilyn Hamler, all of McPherson, KS. Howard was preceded in death by his late wife, Carol Koehn. Memorial donations to Augusta Community Caring Center 208 W 4th Ave. Augusta, KS 67010.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2020.
