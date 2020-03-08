Jett, Howard R. 92, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Trisagion and Funeral Services: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Interment: 11 a.m., Friday, March 13, Kensington Gardens. Howard retired as a network supervisor at SW Bell Telephone. He was active in church and served on the church council for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and repairing anything that was broken. He was known for his great sense of humor. Howard loved his family and was devoted to them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rene and Anna Jett and his wife, Tonia Jett. He is survived by his son, Stephen (Alice) Jett of Colwich; grandchildren, Steven Jett, Shawn Jett and Malyssa Jett; and great-grandson, Eli Jett. Memorial established with St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020