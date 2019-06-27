Overstake, Howard W. 92, Retired State Farm Insurance Agent, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Visitation at 1:00 pm, Funeral Service at 2:00, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Howard proudly served his country during the Korean War. He came home to raise his family with Ginny. In 1976 he built his dream home at Crestview Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf every chance he could. He recently celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Ginny. Howard was a consummate family man. He loved to watch his grandkids play sports and grow up. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Daisy Overstake; brother, Bob Overstake; sisters, Nadine Dodd, Gloria Overstake; son, Bill Overstake. Survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" M. Overstake; daughter, Marci (John) Schultz; daughter-in-law, Ethel Overstake; grandchildren, Ryan Schultz, Kristin Schultz, Megan (Justin) Neel, Gina (Tyson) Branizor; three great-grandchildren, Eva Branizor, Abe Branizor, Zoe Neel; brother, Jay Dee Overstake. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202; , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 27, 2019