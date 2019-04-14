Hutchison, H.R. "Hutch" passed away on April 10, 2019. Hutch is survived by Shirley, his wife of 60 years; daughters, Debra and Vickie; sons, Kenneth and Keith; brother, Don; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; extended family and many friends. Hutch, a retired electrical engineer for Boeing and owner of The Tool Shed Equipment Rental in West Wichita, enjoyed many things in life; family and friends, reading, iced tea from QT, Walt's study group, and animal rescue. He will be greatly missed. The family requests that any desired remembrances be asmemorial donations to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St. Wichita, KS 67219.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019