TOWANDA-Van Buskirk, Hugh Douglas 76, died Mon., Aug. 12, 2019, Andover KS. Born in Lockwood, MO on Aug. 16, 1942, to the late Iva May (Heiskell) and James Hugh Van Buskirk. Doug was a machinist at Beech Aircraft. He is survived by: wife Jan; son, Landon (Monica); granddaughter, Henrietta; brothers, Dan (Marion), Darrell, and Bill (Julie); brother-in-law Brent Bocock. Preceded in death by sister, Jean Bocock. Visitation Sunday 2-4 p.m. and service 11 a.m. Mon., August 19, 2019, all at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Burial at Towanda Cemetery, Towanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, or donor's choice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019