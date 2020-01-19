Billingsley, Ida Bell born July 8, 1938, Shreveport, LA, passed away January 11, 2020. Former Employee of St Joseph Hospital. Survived by children, Edwina (Jimmy) Fox, William (Julie) Billingsley, Jr., Herman (Pam) Green, Dacia Billingsley; brothers and sisters, Willie Baker, Alice Bryant, Annie Mae Mathenia and Lula Hanley; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great- grandchildren.Homegoing Celebration: 10 a.m., Sat., Jan. 25, Holy Temple COGIC. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020