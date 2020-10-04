Ida Gerstner
February 7, 1918 - September 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Ida Gerstner, 102, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. Rosary Sunday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m., Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Oct. 5 at 10:00 a.m., both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by husband, Herbert; daughter, Alene; son, Guy John. She is survived by her children, Mary Lou Entriken, Cindy (Jeff) Miller, Tim (Brenda) Gerstner, Jarmin (Nancy) Gerstner, Levan (Kristy) Gerstner, Floretta (Gary Scott) Carpenter, Amanda Raine, Carleen Stearns; 18 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or Bishop Carrol High School.