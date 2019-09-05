Lara, Ida Mae beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Vigil service 7 pm Friday, September 6 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am Saturday, September 7, both at the Church of the Resurrection, 4910 N. Woodlawn. Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents, Alfonzo and Genevieve (Ulibarri) Flores; grandson, Jordan Jeffery Lara; and 4 siblings. Survivors: her children, Anita Marie Lara, Christina Lara, Jeffrey Lara (Mickie) and Cecelia Cayless (Mick); her nephew she loved as a son Larry Lara (Pam); siblings, Rosella Arellano, Claude Flores, Dickie Flores, Teresa Humphrey and Melinda Campuzano; grandchildren, Andrea Lara, Jeremy (Setiva) Lyda-Lara, Trinity Lara, and Lauren, Jeffrey and Genevieve Cayless, Jessica (Tim) Bell and Jackson Lara; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials: Daughters of Isabella and Good Shepherd Hospice. A full obituary and to view tributes go to smithfamilymortuaries.com. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019