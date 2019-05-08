MULVANE-Hill, Ida Sue (Croley) 89, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Myrtle (Tye) Croley; brothers, Richard and John Croley; sisters, Thelma Longshore, Vivian Johnson, Harriette Haynes, Georgia English and Molly Croley. Sue is survived by her daughters, Janette Croley and Jimmie Smith (Terry); three grandchildren, Jana Knodel (Aaron), Nathan Conkle (Elizabeth) and Ryan Croley (Laura); five great-grandchildren, Jorja, Jaden, Josie, Breckyn, Brystol; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019