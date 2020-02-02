Schmitt, Ila (Hatje) Age 85, passed away peacefully Jan. 24, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Survived by Edwin Schmitt, father of her children, (Elizabeth) Schmitt, Anderson Schmitt, Nelson (Sue) Schmitt and Katrin (Michael) Enright; 6 grandchildren; & 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by brother Jerry Hatje, son Edwin Schmitt II. North High graduate 1952, also WSU. Ila raised and trained Schwarzhund Haus German Shepherds 40+yrs. Memberships in the USCA, AKC, Air Capital Schutzhund Club KS., OG North TX, Professional ballet & ballroom instructor & dancer, Choral Arts-Choreographer, Children's Theatre, & 1st Director of Civic Ballet.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020