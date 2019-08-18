Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imogene G. Hilton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hilton, Imogene G. A beautiful wife, loving mother and adored "Mammy" was joyously welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, August 13. 2019, surrounded by her family. Imogene Gail Kloefkorn was born to the late Martin and Josephine Kloefkorn on April 16, 1935. She was born and raised in Caldwell, Kansas, where she graduated from high school in 1953. She married the love of her life, Donald Hilton in 1954 and they were blessed to have recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. She is survived by her husband, Donald Hilton; and four daughters, Gail (Paul) Bowen, Dawn (Tyler) Pratt, Julie (the late Jeff) Sones and Ann (Chris) Stuever. Her pride and joy was the time she spent with her 16 grandchildren, Ashley, Keith, Cady, Dylan, Aubree, Casy, Evan, Martin, Audrey, Victor, Corbin, Kylie, Nolan, Addison, Peyton and Avery. She was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren, Autumn, Mia, Riley, Phebe, Gracen, Kingston, Bodey, Charlie, Cardiff, Willow, Ella, Charlotte, Krew and Trae. Imogene is also survived by her siblings, Merle (Yvonne) Kloefkorn and Wanda Biggs; and sister-in-law, Donna (Dwayne) David. A visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, both at Riverlawn Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Imogene Hilton Memorial Fund c/o Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian, Wichita, Kansas 67204.

Hilton, Imogene G. A beautiful wife, loving mother and adored "Mammy" was joyously welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, August 13. 2019, surrounded by her family. Imogene Gail Kloefkorn was born to the late Martin and Josephine Kloefkorn on April 16, 1935. She was born and raised in Caldwell, Kansas, where she graduated from high school in 1953. She married the love of her life, Donald Hilton in 1954 and they were blessed to have recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. She is survived by her husband, Donald Hilton; and four daughters, Gail (Paul) Bowen, Dawn (Tyler) Pratt, Julie (the late Jeff) Sones and Ann (Chris) Stuever. Her pride and joy was the time she spent with her 16 grandchildren, Ashley, Keith, Cady, Dylan, Aubree, Casy, Evan, Martin, Audrey, Victor, Corbin, Kylie, Nolan, Addison, Peyton and Avery. She was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren, Autumn, Mia, Riley, Phebe, Gracen, Kingston, Bodey, Charlie, Cardiff, Willow, Ella, Charlotte, Krew and Trae. Imogene is also survived by her siblings, Merle (Yvonne) Kloefkorn and Wanda Biggs; and sister-in-law, Donna (Dwayne) David. A visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, both at Riverlawn Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Imogene Hilton Memorial Fund c/o Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian, Wichita, Kansas 67204. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close