Ina C. (Duel) Morris
May 19, 1940 - September 9, 2020
Clearwater, Kansas - Ina C. Morris, age 80, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Graveside Services, 10am, Mon, Clearwater Cemetery. Preceded by daughter, Carole Hall; parents, 6 sisters, 1 brother. Survivors: husband, Bill; sons, Mike and Billy Hall, of Clearwater, Rick (Ashley) Hall of Austin, TX, Jeff Hall of Wichita, Brian (Elizabeth) Hall of Cedar Park, TX; daughter, Cheryl Ward of Clearwater; sister, Linda Lauthers of Bend, OR; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. www.wsmortuary.com