WELLINGTON-Johnson, Ina Mae Smith 92, passed away February 22, 2019 in Wellington, KS. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Shelley Family Funeral Home in Wellington, KS visitation will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9:00 until 8:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8.A memorial has been established with the and may be left with Shelley Family Funeral Home 704 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Dalton, daughter in law, Janice Johnson, granddaughter, Heather Drews and husband Jay; Great grandson, Jacob Johnson, sister Verna Caulkins and husband Clint, brother, Wilson Smith and wife Sissy and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Mae Smith Johnson.
Wellington - Wellington
704 N Washington
Wellington, KS 67152
(620) 326-2222
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019