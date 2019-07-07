Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingrid Whyte. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LAUFEN, GERMANY-Whyte, Ingrid Whyte, Ingrid passed away peacefully in Laufen, Germany on June 28, 2019 surrounded by family. Ingrid was born on June 23, 1947 in Frankfurt, Germany and lived in Wichita with her family from 1995-2013. She taught German at Wichita State University and English on a voluntary basis for Catholic Charities. Ingrid was an active member of the community, serving on the boards of the Wichita Children's Home and Wichita Music Associates. She was actively involved in the Wichita Symphony, Wichita Grand Opera, and Rotary Ann. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed cooking, traveling, painting, handcrafting, volunteering, going to the theatre and concerts. She was a gracious hostess and welcomed friends from all over the world into her Wichita home. She is survived by her husband Roger, her children Astrid, Thomas, and Eleana, and their families, including six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Stiftskirche in Laufen, Bavaria, Germany on July 18, 2019. Ingrid had a big heart for children, and in particular for those in need. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in the name of Ingrid Whyte to the Wichita Children's Home (

LAUFEN, GERMANY-Whyte, Ingrid Whyte, Ingrid passed away peacefully in Laufen, Germany on June 28, 2019 surrounded by family. Ingrid was born on June 23, 1947 in Frankfurt, Germany and lived in Wichita with her family from 1995-2013. She taught German at Wichita State University and English on a voluntary basis for Catholic Charities. Ingrid was an active member of the community, serving on the boards of the Wichita Children's Home and Wichita Music Associates. She was actively involved in the Wichita Symphony, Wichita Grand Opera, and Rotary Ann. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed cooking, traveling, painting, handcrafting, volunteering, going to the theatre and concerts. She was a gracious hostess and welcomed friends from all over the world into her Wichita home. She is survived by her husband Roger, her children Astrid, Thomas, and Eleana, and their families, including six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Stiftskirche in Laufen, Bavaria, Germany on July 18, 2019. Ingrid had a big heart for children, and in particular for those in need. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in the name of Ingrid Whyte to the Wichita Children's Home ( https://wch.org/donate ). Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close