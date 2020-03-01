Ira Duane Bonebright

CONWAY SPRINGS-Bonebright, Ira Duane 85, retired US Air Force Tech. Sgt., died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Double Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, United Methodist Church, Conway Springs. Preceded in death by wife: Glenda Kay (Burton) Bonebright; Survivors: daughter Susan (Dennis) Sullivan of Longford; son Scott (Manette Deschaine) of Fresno, CA; step-daughter Lauri (Tracey) Townsend of Wichita; step-son Kurt (Gaila) Hill of Goodland; brothers: Max of Eugene, OR; Clair of Wessington, SD; Gary of Phoenix, AZ; Lynn of Redwood Falls, MN; many grandchildren. Memorials to or United Methodist Church. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020
