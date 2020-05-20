Irena Kinsinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kinsinger, Irena Irena Kinsinger, born August 1, 1937, passed away May 12, 2020. Survived by husband Donald Kinsinger of Wichita, KS; daughter Dee Hilyard and son-in-law Ward Hilyard of Goddard, KS; daughter Kim Dague and son-in-law Larry Dague of Flower Mound, TX; sisters, Cleona Flipse, Colby, KS, Cleta Ledbetter, Wichita, KS and Veta Lamb, Leon, KS; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Lawrence Saunders, in 2016, and by her brother, Robert Coval, of Seattle, Washington. Funeral services were held at 10AM Monday, May 18th at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita with graveside services at 11:30 AM Monday in Greenwood Cemetery. Due to social gathering restrictions, physical attendance was for family only. The services are available to watch at https://www.facebook.com/Mcgilley-George-Funeral-Home-Cremation-Services-158675217497306

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved