Kinsinger, Irena Irena Kinsinger, born August 1, 1937, passed away May 12, 2020. Survived by husband Donald Kinsinger of Wichita, KS; daughter Dee Hilyard and son-in-law Ward Hilyard of Goddard, KS; daughter Kim Dague and son-in-law Larry Dague of Flower Mound, TX; sisters, Cleona Flipse, Colby, KS, Cleta Ledbetter, Wichita, KS and Veta Lamb, Leon, KS; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Lawrence Saunders, in 2016, and by her brother, Robert Coval, of Seattle, Washington. Funeral services were held at 10AM Monday, May 18th at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita with graveside services at 11:30 AM Monday in Greenwood Cemetery. Due to social gathering restrictions, physical attendance was for family only. The services are available to watch at https://www.facebook.com/Mcgilley-George-Funeral-Home-Cremation-Services-158675217497306
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.