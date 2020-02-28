Bailey, Irene C. was born December 2, 1933 in Edwards Hinds County, Mississippi. She was married to the late Shaw Bailey Jr. Irene passed away February 23, 2020. Survived by her children, Sharene Thompson, Sherman Bailey, Montella Wimbley, Chevette Mooney, and Jan Chandler; brother, William Chambers and sisters Minnie Chambers and Jean Walker and a host of family and friends. Going Home Celebration Monday, March 02, 2020 12:00 PM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020