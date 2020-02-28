Irene C. Bailey (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
2653 N. Hillside
Wichita, KS
Notice
Bailey, Irene C. was born December 2, 1933 in Edwards Hinds County, Mississippi. She was married to the late Shaw Bailey Jr. Irene passed away February 23, 2020. Survived by her children, Sharene Thompson, Sherman Bailey, Montella Wimbley, Chevette Mooney, and Jan Chandler; brother, William Chambers and sisters Minnie Chambers and Jean Walker and a host of family and friends. Going Home Celebration Monday, March 02, 2020 12:00 PM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020
