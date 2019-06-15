Crum, Irene Shoemaker 93, Retired Lear Jet Personnel Secretary, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Irene will be remembered for the joy she found in spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her family, spending time with her friends from work, and traveling. She was fun loving, happy, kind and a thoughtful friend to all that knew her and always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed and always remembered with a smile. Preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Helen Boese; husbands, Stanley Shoemaker, Clifford Crum; brother, Robert Boese; grandchild, Heather Henning. Survived by her daughters, Michelle (Joe) Henning, Rhonda (Mike) Vess; son, Kim (Nancy) Shoemaker; grandchildren, Whitney Vess, Lacey Vess, Riley Henning, Annie Lawrence, Natalie Henning, Marshall Henning; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. A memorial has been established with: Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 15, 2019