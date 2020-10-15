1/1
Irmgard C. Street
1942 - 2020
October 10, 1942 - October 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Irmgard C. Street, 77, went to Heaven on October 8, 2020. Born October 10, 1942 in Deutsche Jesenik, Czechoslovakia, to Oskar and Adolfine (Fritsch) Schafer. She grew up in Babenhausen, Germany. Irmgard met Ted Street in April of 1962 and married in August of 1962. They were married for 33 years until his passing in 1995. In 1998 John Cole came into her life and they were inseparable.
Survived by John Cole, children Janice Carmen (Roy) Daniels, Colette Ann "Pinky" Street, Karen Rene' (Casey) Walker; 7 grandchildren Chelsey, Daniel, Nicholas, Brian Jr., Brandi, Joshua and Jacob; 7 great-grandchildren Keegan, Lexi, Joe, Emery, Adleigh, Brysen and Walter. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home, Funeral Service following at 11am. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery Veteran's Garden will follow.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lakeview Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
3166848200
