Irmgard C. StreetOctober 10, 1942 - October 8, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Irmgard C. Street, 77, went to Heaven on October 8, 2020. Born October 10, 1942 in Deutsche Jesenik, Czechoslovakia, to Oskar and Adolfine (Fritsch) Schafer. She grew up in Babenhausen, Germany. Irmgard met Ted Street in April of 1962 and married in August of 1962. They were married for 33 years until his passing in 1995. In 1998 John Cole came into her life and they were inseparable.Survived by John Cole, children Janice Carmen (Roy) Daniels, Colette Ann "Pinky" Street, Karen Rene' (Casey) Walker; 7 grandchildren Chelsey, Daniel, Nicholas, Brian Jr., Brandi, Joshua and Jacob; 7 great-grandchildren Keegan, Lexi, Joe, Emery, Adleigh, Brysen and Walter. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home, Funeral Service following at 11am. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery Veteran's Garden will follow.