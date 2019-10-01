Willits, Irvin, J. Age 98, Passed away Saturday, Sept 28, 2019. He and his twin were born in rural Butler County, May 10, 1921. He retired after 35 years from KGE/Westar. Survivors: sons David (Stephanie) of Benton, Ks, Ronnie (Karen) Randy (Tamira) and Mike (Valorie), all of Wichita, daughters, Karen (Troy) Bashaw of Overland Park, Ks and Sharon Willits of Salem, NH; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Marian, his wife of 70 years; siblings Virgil, Virginia Hodson, Dan; son Don; and grandchildren Joya and Jed Willits. Memorial with American Red Cross, 707 N. Main Wichita, Ks 67201. Visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019 8a.m.-5p.m., w/family present 5-7p.m. Cochran Mortuary. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 2:00p.m., Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway Wichita, Ks 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019