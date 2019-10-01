Irvin J. Willits (1921 - 2019)
Notice
Willits, Irvin, J. Age 98, Passed away Saturday, Sept 28, 2019. He and his twin were born in rural Butler County, May 10, 1921. He retired after 35 years from KGE/Westar. Survivors: sons David (Stephanie) of Benton, Ks, Ronnie (Karen) Randy (Tamira) and Mike (Valorie), all of Wichita, daughters, Karen (Troy) Bashaw of Overland Park, Ks and Sharon Willits of Salem, NH; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Marian, his wife of 70 years; siblings Virgil, Virginia Hodson, Dan; son Don; and grandchildren Joya and Jed Willits. Memorial with American Red Cross, 707 N. Main Wichita, Ks 67201. Visitation Tuesday, October 1, 2019 8a.m.-5p.m., w/family present 5-7p.m. Cochran Mortuary. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 2:00p.m., Cochran Mortuary 1411 N. Broadway Wichita, Ks 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019
