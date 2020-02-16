Sullivan, Irvin Russell 102, left this life to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020. He worked as a Loan Officer at First Federal Savings and Loan. Upon retirement, he was an active member of the North Wichita Optimist Club where he was a mentor to school children. He helped with Vacation Bible School at his church for many summers. He and his wife, Marjorie Nell, were married over 71 years. She preceded him in death. Other family members include Susan (Tom) Hoisington, Lawrence, KS, Brian (Valerie) Sullivan, Wichita, KS; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Irvin entered the Navy in 1941 and served in WWII as a Lt. Commander pilot/navigator in the South Pacific. His PBY squadron was the original VP 12 Black Cat Raiders. The family is grateful for the excellent staff at Via Christi Village Ridge where Marge and Irvin lived for many years and also indebted to Harry Hynes Hospice for professional and tender care during Irvin's last days. A service commemorating Irvin's life and hope in the grace of his Savior Jesus Christ will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 2801 W. 15th Street, Wichita KS 67203. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in Irvin's name designated for the children's ministry at the church. For more information or to share memories, go to www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020