Plasner, Irving age 72, passed away on October 26th after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by long time companion Margaret, daughter Amy, brother Joe and two granddaughters. Irv loved to bowl and even bowled a 300. He has many bowling friends and will be missed by all of them and his extended family he had gained being Margaret's companion of 15 years. He also loved fishing and hunting. A memorial has been set up with the Kansas Humane Society and The Wichita State Bowling Program at Seneca Bowl.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019