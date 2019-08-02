Mangels, Isabel Ruth was born on March 28, 1927 in Moline, Kansas, the daughter of Howard and Winifred (Jones) Watts. She passed away on July 29, 2019 in Wichita. Isabel's family will gather with friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3-5 PM at Carlson Funeral Home. Her services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Carlson Colonial Chapel at 10:30 AM, burial will follow at Blankinship Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Bradford Memorial Library or Kansas Humane Society. Please sign her online guestbook at www.carlsoncolonial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019