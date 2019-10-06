Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan E. Shaw. View Sign Service Information Housh-Goodman Funeral Home 211 N 9Th St Sarcoxie , MO 64862 (417)-548-3333 Send Flowers Notice

SARCOXIE, MO-Shaw, Ivan E. passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at KU Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 21, 1931 in Dodge City, Kansas to the union of the late Theodore R. and Katherine (Leeper) Shaw. After graduation he furthered his education and received his bachelor's degree from Wichita State University. Ivan proudly served in the United States Air Force. While working for Boeing in Wichita as a cost estimator, he met the love of his life, Delores "Dee" and they were married on October 17, 1962. Together they shared fifty three years until her passing on May 14, 2016. In 1999 Ivan and Dee retired to Sarcoxie to be near family. He enjoyed building and flying remote control planes, and was an avid golfer playing four time a week. He will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores I. "Dee" Shaw; siblings, Clay Shaw and wife, True, Charles Shaw and wife, Doris and Jack Shaw and wife, Rita. Ivan is survived by his children, Valorie Ockert and husband, Walter, of Joplin, Missouri and Brian Shaw and wife, Michelle, of Goddard, Kansas; granddaughter, Haylee Shaw of Wichita, Kansas; step- grandson, John Ockert and wife, Madison, of Joplin, Missouri; as well as a host of other family and friends. No formal services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website www.housh-goodwinfuneral

