EL DORADO-Hart, Ivan 86, Ivan passed away peacefully on Wed, Mar. 27. He was a lineman for SW Bell. Survivors: step-children, Donna Jo Ledford (Randy Klatt), Bobby Joe Claybrook; six grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. His family will gather with friends on Tues, April 2, from 10-11 a.m., at Carlson Funeral Home where his funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Memorial to Pine Village Nursing Home in c/o the funeral home. Please sign his online guest book and leave a memory of Ivan at www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019