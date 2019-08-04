Morgan, Ivan Lee 88, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and retired Financial Negotiator at Boeing, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He is survived by his son, Phil Morgan and his wife, Diana of Wichita; daughters, Jane Morgan and husband, Mark of Lexington, KY, Mary Durbin and husband, Chris of Bella Vista, AR, Joanna Short and husband, Randy of Wichita; grandchildren, Andrea Gonzales (Josh), Jeremy Morgan, Brooks Morgan (Katie), Pilar Morgan, Mitchell Durbin, Paige Varney (Jon), Kelsey Durbin, Meredith Short, John Short, Olivia Short; great-grandchildren, Ashton Morgan. His wife, Shirley A. "Sam" Morgan, precedes him in death. A celebration of his life will be held August 10th 11:00 am at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N. River Blvd., Wichita. A memorial is established in his name with the Wichita Presbyterian Manor, Employee Scholarship Program; 4700 West 13th Street N, Wichita, Kansas 67212.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019