Atkisson, J. "Jay" 90, barber, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, James D. and Grace Atkisson; three siblings. Survived by his son, Randy (Connie) Atkisson of Saint Louis, MO; granddaughters, Cara Clapper, Erin Zirngibl; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Lanham. A memorial has been established with , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019