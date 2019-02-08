SHERWOOD-Minton, J. Darren 55, of Sherwood passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born August 19, 1963 in Wichita, Kansas to Joseph and Donna Minton. Darren was an avionics technician for Aeromach Labs. Hobbies include playing guitar, golfing and spending time with his sons and grandson. He is survived by his parents; two sons, Josh Minton and David Minton (Destiny); grandson, Asher Minton; siblings, Joni (Bill) Warren, Wendy (Roger) Fraley and Dean Minton; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Challenge. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 with a visitation at 2:00 p.m., prior to service at First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock. Online obituary at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019