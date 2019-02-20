Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Nelson Elliott. View Sign

Elliott, J. Nelson 74, passed away February 17, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Nelson Elliott's legacy will surely continue on long after his death. As a CPA and tennis coach, he touched many lives through his dedication to family, coaching, writing, and art appreciation. Nelson also loved KU basketball and was a sports trivia enthusiast. Born to John and Ruth Elliott on April 21, 1944, Nelson's roots started in Wichita, KS. He was a 1966 graduate of Baker University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Following graduation, he was a member of the Kansas Army National Guard and worked as a Certified Public Accountant both in Wichita and Kansas City. In 1974, Nelson married Helen and together they raised their son Scott in Kansas City. In retirement, Nelson enjoyed many years as a tennis coach for the Blue Valley High School. The highlight of his coaching career was in 2010 when he coached the girls' team to the Kansas 5A State Title. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son. Nelson is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter-in-law, Karen Beetch (Kevin); granddaughter, Kassidy Brittain (Jacob); grandsons, Joel and Zeke Thompson; siblings, Karin Tierney (Tim) and Roger Elliott (Nancy); his uncle, Forrest Nelson; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, from 6-8 PM, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, February 23, also at the funeral chapel, followed by a burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to: KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit the cancer research. Online contributions may be made at

Elliott, J. Nelson 74, passed away February 17, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Nelson Elliott's legacy will surely continue on long after his death. As a CPA and tennis coach, he touched many lives through his dedication to family, coaching, writing, and art appreciation. Nelson also loved KU basketball and was a sports trivia enthusiast. Born to John and Ruth Elliott on April 21, 1944, Nelson's roots started in Wichita, KS. He was a 1966 graduate of Baker University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Following graduation, he was a member of the Kansas Army National Guard and worked as a Certified Public Accountant both in Wichita and Kansas City. In 1974, Nelson married Helen and together they raised their son Scott in Kansas City. In retirement, Nelson enjoyed many years as a tennis coach for the Blue Valley High School. The highlight of his coaching career was in 2010 when he coached the girls' team to the Kansas 5A State Title. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son. Nelson is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter-in-law, Karen Beetch (Kevin); granddaughter, Kassidy Brittain (Jacob); grandsons, Joel and Zeke Thompson; siblings, Karin Tierney (Tim) and Roger Elliott (Nancy); his uncle, Forrest Nelson; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, from 6-8 PM, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, February 23, also at the funeral chapel, followed by a burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to: KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit the cancer research. Online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give . Please indicate that donations are for the Nelson Elliott memorial. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsoncountychapel.com Funeral Home Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Avenue

Overland Park , KS 66210

(913) 451-1860 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close