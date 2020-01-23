CONWAY SPRINGS-Smith, J.A. Jr. age 85, ret. Boeing/Cessna Machinist, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Visitation, Noon-7pm, Thurs, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Graveside Services, 1pm, Fri, Harrington Cemetery, Clearwater, KS. Preceded by wife, June; parents, James and Ora (Davis) Smith; sisters, Dovie Lea Robinson, Kate McKee, Rhoda Champion and Louise Potter. Survivors: son, Cliff (Kathryn) Smith; step-son, Les (Diane) Finstead, all of Conway Springs, step-daughter, Sharon (Barry) Rantin of Hutchinson; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Udall UMC, 305 S. Church St, Udall, KS 67146. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020