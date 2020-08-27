VALLEY CENTER-Beardsley, Jack 90, beloved father and papa passed peacefully into eternal life, surrounded by his children, on August 23, 2020. Born January 17, 1930, in Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dilward and Gloren Beardsley, his wife, Sue Beardsley, his brother, Richard (Vivian) Beardsley, and his sister Geraldine (Herman) Osment. He is survived by his daughters, Kim (Peter) Hagan, and Jackie (Jim) Bourn, grandchildren Ashley (Trey) Doty, Chris (Breana) Hagan, Allie (Shaun) Small, Brandon (Casandra) Bourn, Molly (Jordan) Jones and Hanna (Anthony) Edwards, five great-grandchildren, and brother Phillip (Sonia) Beardsley. Visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, August 27, at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. The celebration of life will be at LeVenue, 109 W. Main Street, Valley Center at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds have been established with Hope in the Valley Equine Horse Rescue, Valley Center, Ks and Good Shepherd Hospice, Wichita.



