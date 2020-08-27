1/2
Jack Beardsley
1930 - 2020
VALLEY CENTER-Beardsley, Jack 90, beloved father and papa passed peacefully into eternal life, surrounded by his children, on August 23, 2020. Born January 17, 1930, in Wichita, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dilward and Gloren Beardsley, his wife, Sue Beardsley, his brother, Richard (Vivian) Beardsley, and his sister Geraldine (Herman) Osment. He is survived by his daughters, Kim (Peter) Hagan, and Jackie (Jim) Bourn, grandchildren Ashley (Trey) Doty, Chris (Breana) Hagan, Allie (Shaun) Small, Brandon (Casandra) Bourn, Molly (Jordan) Jones and Hanna (Anthony) Edwards, five great-grandchildren, and brother Phillip (Sonia) Beardsley. Visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, August 27, at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. The celebration of life will be at LeVenue, 109 W. Main Street, Valley Center at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds have been established with Hope in the Valley Equine Horse Rescue, Valley Center, Ks and Good Shepherd Hospice, Wichita.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
LeVenue
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

