Jack Curran Moore
DENVER, COLO-Moore, Jack Curran Jack Curran Moore was born on April 22, 1930, in Wichita, Kansas and went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Eric and Evelyn and brother Robert. He is survived by his loving wife Cecelia E. Mascarenas-Moore, his life partner for over 40 years. In-laws, Dennis (Carolyn) Mascarenas, Luci Lopez, Irene Mascarenas, and Elisa Mascerena, followed by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Cleo Valdez and Michelle Thornton for their friendship and support. Please see fairmountfuneralhome.com to read Jack's obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
