BENTLEY-Edgmon, Jack D. 84, of Bentley, Ks. passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Jack was born in Mossville, Ak. to Roy and Vola Edgmon on April 1, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roberta (Townsend) Edgmon and his son, Monroe Edgmon. Jack is survived by his children, Shirlene (Frank) LeBleu, Melinda (Randy) Carroll, Derease McLain, Jacque (Eric) Michalowski and Phillip (Shelly) Edgmon; siblings, Don (Pat) Edgmon and Frankie (Paul) Scott; 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. Family visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, March 16, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., both at Metro East Baptist Church, 333 So. 143rd So., Wichita. Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Sedgwick.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2019