Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack D. Edgmon. View Sign

BENTLEY-Edgmon, Jack D. 84, of Bentley, Ks. passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Jack was born in Mossville, Ak. to Roy and Vola Edgmon on April 1, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roberta (Townsend) Edgmon and his son, Monroe Edgmon. Jack is survived by his children, Shirlene (Frank) LeBleu, Melinda (Randy) Carroll, Derease McLain, Jacque (Eric) Michalowski and Phillip (Shelly) Edgmon; siblings, Don (Pat) Edgmon and Frankie (Paul) Scott; 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. Family visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, March 16, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., both at Metro East Baptist Church, 333 So. 143rd So., Wichita. Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Sedgwick.

BENTLEY-Edgmon, Jack D. 84, of Bentley, Ks. passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Jack was born in Mossville, Ak. to Roy and Vola Edgmon on April 1, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roberta (Townsend) Edgmon and his son, Monroe Edgmon. Jack is survived by his children, Shirlene (Frank) LeBleu, Melinda (Randy) Carroll, Derease McLain, Jacque (Eric) Michalowski and Phillip (Shelly) Edgmon; siblings, Don (Pat) Edgmon and Frankie (Paul) Scott; 17 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. Family visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, March 16, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., both at Metro East Baptist Church, 333 So. 143rd So., Wichita. Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Sedgwick. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close