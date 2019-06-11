Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Edward Barber. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

NEWPORT BEACH, CA-Barber, Jack Edward age 72, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer and a determination to watch the final season of Game of Thrones. Jack was born December 26, 1946, in Wichita, KS. Never one to rest on his laurels, he had careers as a police officer, a teacher, an engineer, and a business owner. After 60 years of suffering through the weather and politics of Kansas, he fulfilled his dream of moving to the West Coast with the love of his life, Beverly. There they adopted Buddy, the best golden retriever ever, and had an amazing life together in southern California, where Jack often enjoyed spending his days on his sailboat. Jack was preceded in death by his son, Jerry, and his parents, C.W. and Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his sister, Janet; three children, four stepchildren, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who already miss him dearly. His family has honored his wish to donate his body to the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. We ask that you remember Jack by having a drink in his memory. (He would probably suggest you make it a Bacardi and Coke.) At his request, no services will be held.

