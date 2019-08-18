Jack Harold Kester

Kester, Jack Harold aged 90, passed away on August 14, 2019 as a successful business man, and more importantly, a faithful servant of Jehovah. He is survived by his sister, Frances Busbin of San Marcos, Texas; son, David of Davenport, Florida; daughter, Vicki of Indio, California; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and many, many friends. He was loved and respected by many! He will be dearly missed! A private family service will be held at the Burden Kansas Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
