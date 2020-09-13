1/1
Jack Howard
1945 - 2020
Jack Howard
February 17, 1945 - September 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jack M. Howard born February 17, 1945, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on September 8, 2020. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Army stationed in Germany. Jack worked at Boeing, Ed's Conoco, Ed's Truck & Auto and then retired from Air Freight Center after 34 years. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, granddaughter and great grandson. Survived by his wife Judy, daughter Kendra Davis (Tracy), son Michael Howard (Stacy), six grandchildren and 6 ½ great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Interment at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, Kansas. Memorial Harry Hynes Hospice 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
