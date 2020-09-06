1/1
Jack J. Van Es
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack J. Van Es
August 31, 2020
Wichita, KS - Jack J. Van Es, 83, passed away 8-31-2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. A private family service was held that same evening. Plans for a large gathering celebration of Jack's life will be announced later.
Born in Rotterdam, Holland in 1937, Jack emigrated to the United States in 1950 and became a naturalized citizen in 1959. Jack was an exceptional athlete and enjoyed playing sports into his 70's. He was a founding member of the Wichita Soccer Club, the very first soccer team in Wichita. As an avid cyclist he participated in several rides including but not limited to, "Bike Across Kansas", and The Denver Post "Ride the Rockies Tour" an incredible nine times. Jack was a longtime fixture at the YMCA and was a champion racquetball player. He was employed in the graphic arts and retired at age 62 after 30 years with McCormick Armstrong in Wichita, KS. Beloved by everyone that knew him, Jack was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind heart.
Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years Beverly "B-Kay" Van Es, his daughter Tammi Van Es, son Doug Van Es, brothers Piet and Johnny Van Es, sister Pattie Wolfe, grandchildren Garon Van Es, Andre Van Es, and Khyah Van Es, and great grandson Xander Van Es. Jack was preceded in death by his parents John and Betty Van Es, and sister Jacoba Van Es.
Special thanks to Meridian Health Care Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for their excellent care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 5, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 5, 2020
Uncle Jack taught me to play racquetball and always had so much patience with me. I think he had the biggest laughs when we told people how new I was and got them to play doubles against us. You all know how that turned out. I had coworkers begging to go play with us because of how much fun it was to be around Jack. That never changed. Big hugs, Big laughs and Huge heart. He is already being missed !
Cindy Mowrey
Family
September 4, 2020
Dear Family,

Some people you meet in life make such a positive impression regardless of how long or how well you know them. Jack made that kind of impression on me.

I met Jack when I worked in the prepress department of MCA. Although I never knew him beyond the few years I worked there, that experience showed me what an awesome guy he was. Your description that he “was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind heart” fits my memory of him perfectly. I was happy to have known him for the short time I did - the world needs more like him.

Dear B-Kay, You don’t know me, but I share with you the experience of losing a beloved husband. Since I have walked this path also, I send you special empathy and prayers because I know what a rocky path it can be. You are in my thoughts and I am grateful that you all have the love and support of family through this loss.

With much sympathy, Diane Myers
Diane Myers
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved