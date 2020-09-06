Jack J. Van Es
August 31, 2020
Wichita, KS - Jack J. Van Es, 83, passed away 8-31-2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. A private family service was held that same evening. Plans for a large gathering celebration of Jack's life will be announced later.
Born in Rotterdam, Holland in 1937, Jack emigrated to the United States in 1950 and became a naturalized citizen in 1959. Jack was an exceptional athlete and enjoyed playing sports into his 70's. He was a founding member of the Wichita Soccer Club, the very first soccer team in Wichita. As an avid cyclist he participated in several rides including but not limited to, "Bike Across Kansas", and The Denver Post "Ride the Rockies Tour" an incredible nine times. Jack was a longtime fixture at the YMCA and was a champion racquetball player. He was employed in the graphic arts and retired at age 62 after 30 years with McCormick Armstrong in Wichita, KS. Beloved by everyone that knew him, Jack was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind heart.
Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years Beverly "B-Kay" Van Es, his daughter Tammi Van Es, son Doug Van Es, brothers Piet and Johnny Van Es, sister Pattie Wolfe, grandchildren Garon Van Es, Andre Van Es, and Khyah Van Es, and great grandson Xander Van Es. Jack was preceded in death by his parents John and Betty Van Es, and sister Jacoba Van Es.
Special thanks to Meridian Health Care Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.