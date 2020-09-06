Dear Family,



Some people you meet in life make such a positive impression regardless of how long or how well you know them. Jack made that kind of impression on me.



I met Jack when I worked in the prepress department of MCA. Although I never knew him beyond the few years I worked there, that experience showed me what an awesome guy he was. Your description that he “was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind heart” fits my memory of him perfectly. I was happy to have known him for the short time I did - the world needs more like him.



Dear B-Kay, You don’t know me, but I share with you the experience of losing a beloved husband. Since I have walked this path also, I send you special empathy and prayers because I know what a rocky path it can be. You are in my thoughts and I am grateful that you all have the love and support of family through this loss.



With much sympathy, Diane Myers



Diane Myers

Coworker