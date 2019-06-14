Koon, Jack Age 85, passed away Wed., June 12, 2019. Survived by daughters, Jody Crosswhite, Jacquie Bower and Jill (Alvin) Aitken; son, Jeff (Cindy) Koon; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Norma Meyers and Larry (Deb) Koon. He was preceded in death by wife, Shirley; parents; grandson, Daniel JC Crosswhite; siblings, Maxine Beckerman, Leroy, Wayne and Wilbur Koon. Graveside service: 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Fairmount Cemetery in Jetmore, Ks. A memorial has been established in his name with Davita Kidney Care, 320 N. Hillside, Wichita, 67214. www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 14, 2019