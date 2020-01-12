Clutter, Jack L. 88, of Wichita, KS passed away on Wed. Jan. 8, 2020 in Wichita. Jack was born the son of Clarence and Lydia Clutter on April 19, 1931 in Wichita. Jack and Norma Clutter were united in marriage on April 25, 1952 in Wichita. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Clutter. Survivors include his loving wife, Norma Clutter; children, Ken Clutter, Rex (Paula) Clutter, Karen (Jim) Fry; 4 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. on Mon. Jan. 13, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N. River Blvd., Wichita. Burial was held at Whitechapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita. Memorials can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or Botanica Gardens of Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020